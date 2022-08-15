 
Netflix's 'High Heat' release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix's 'High Heat' release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix has just dropped a thrilling trailer for the movie High Heat and the Spanish language crime drama will hit Netflix on August 17, 2022.

Netflix is bringing on a vast variety of new TV shows and movies every day, with something for everyone to enjoy and High Heat tells the story of one man’s search for the truth behind his brother’s murder.


CAST

  • Iván Amozurrutia as Poncho
  • Alejandro Oliva as Pedro
  • Donagh Gordon as Policia Mcallan
  • Eduardo Capetillo
  • Itatí Cantoral
  • Esmeralda Pimentel
  • Polo Morin
  • Oka Giner
  • Antonio Sotillo
  • Daniel Gama
  • Everardo Arzate as Esteban
  • Humberto Busto
  • Ana Jimena Villanueva
  • Plutarco Haza
  • Alberto Garmassi
  • Haydée Navarra
  • Valeria Burgos as Fatima


Steamy romances, complicated family ties, and even a serial killer all play a part in this Mexican drama sure to bring the heat towards the tail end of summer.

Check it out Below:


