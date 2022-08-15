Netflix's 'High Heat' release date, cast, trailer and more

Monday Aug 15, 2022
Netflix has just dropped a thrilling trailer for the movie High Heat and the Spanish language crime drama will hit Netflix on August 17, 2022.
Netflix is bringing on a vast variety of new TV shows and movies every day, with something for everyone to enjoy and High Heat tells the story of one man’s search for the truth behind his brother’s murder.
Steamy romances, complicated family ties, and even a serial killer all play a part in this Mexican drama sure to bring the heat towards the tail end of summer.