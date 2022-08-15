 
'D-lister' Meghan Markle's 'racism narrative' is 'tiring' the UK: 'Love traditions'

Meghan Markle is under fire for accusing a “country that loves its traditions” of fundamental racism as a D-lister from the US who “should never even have been sent overseas.”

This allegation has been made by American conservative commentator Candace Owens, in her interview with commentator Matt Walsh.

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “This is a Hollywood star going into a country that loves its traditions and then accusing them of being fundamentally racist.”

“It's the height of ignorance to me to have this D-list actress that nobody knew go over there.”

“I think we're just tired of the race narrative here in America and it's just obnoxious that we've sent this girl to start the same thing overseas.”

