Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap

Victoria Beckham sent the internet into a frenzy as she posted a stunning picture of her husband David Beckham on Instagram.

The former Spice Girls star, 48, turned to the app and shares a snap of her handsome husband as he prepared to give her a massage during their visit in Miami.





Overlooking the city landscape, the former English footballer, 47, was seen wearing an all-white outfit - typically worn by masseurs.

The former Manchester United footballer managed to pull a serious expression in front of the camera. Alongside a fire emoticon, the fashion designer captioned the snap, "My masseur has just arrived and he is HOT @davidbeckham."

The post garnered massive praise and love as fans flocked to the comments section, with one saying, "Lucky lady."

The social media post comes shortly after it has been revealed Victoria's high end clothing company has debts of £53.9million.