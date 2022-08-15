 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap
Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap 

Victoria Beckham sent the internet into a frenzy as she posted a stunning picture of her husband David Beckham on Instagram.

The former Spice Girls star, 48, turned to the app and shares a snap of her handsome husband as he prepared to give her a massage during their visit in Miami.


Overlooking the city landscape, the former English footballer, 47, was seen wearing an all-white outfit - typically worn by masseurs.

The former Manchester United footballer managed to pull a serious expression in front of the camera. Alongside a fire emoticon, the fashion designer captioned the snap, "My masseur has just arrived and he is HOT @davidbeckham."

The post garnered massive praise and love as fans flocked to the comments section, with one saying, "Lucky lady."

The social media post comes shortly after it has been revealed Victoria's high end clothing company has debts of £53.9million.

More From Entertainment:

‘D-lister’ Meghan Markle’s ‘racism narrative’ is ‘tiring’ the UK: ‘Love traditions’

‘D-lister’ Meghan Markle’s ‘racism narrative’ is ‘tiring’ the UK: ‘Love traditions’
Adele gushes over 40-year-old beau Rich Paul: ‘love of my life’

Adele gushes over 40-year-old beau Rich Paul: ‘love of my life’
Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise

Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise
Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’

Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’
Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’

Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’
Kim Kardashian fan! South Korean woman undergoes 15 surgeries to look like the model

Kim Kardashian fan! South Korean woman undergoes 15 surgeries to look like the model
Britney Spears ‘relieved’ on ex-hubby’s jail sentence but thinks it’s not ‘long enough’

Britney Spears ‘relieved’ on ex-hubby’s jail sentence but thinks it’s not ‘long enough’
Prince Harry wants to be a leader like Barack Obama?

Prince Harry wants to be a leader like Barack Obama?
Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University
Tom Holland announces social media break due to mental health

Tom Holland announces social media break due to mental health
Netflix's ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Trailer, Release Date

Netflix's ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Trailer, Release Date
Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle

Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle

Latest

view all