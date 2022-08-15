Britney Spears all love for hubby Sam Asghari for standing by her amid K-Fed feud

File Footage

Britney Spears gushed over hubby Sam Asghari for his immense support amid Kevin Federline feud.



Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker dropped a short message for the aspiring actor gushing over him for being the “most honest, humble and genuine man.”

“WHO DAT???? I have NO IDEA???? JUST KIDDING!!! He's the love of my life,” Spears’ note read.

“The most Honest, Humble, and Genuine man I've ever met!!!” she added before writing, “I'm so proud that you love what you do... and that I can be a part of your life... Psss MY HUSBAND.”

The lovebirds tied the knot in June this year in a lavish star studded ceremony in California at the pair's Thousand Oaks home.



Earlier, the singer was shocked after her former husband and father of her sons, K-Fed, said during an interview with Daily Mail that Sean and Jayden have decided not to meet her.

He also claimed that they have issues with her nude pictures that Spears often posts on her social media account, saying that it’s “tough” for them to go to high school after what their mother does on social sites.

Coming to her defense, Asghari slammed Federline, saying that there is “no validity” to his statements while adding that making such comments publically is “irresponsible.”

"To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap,” Asghari penned.

"The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model," he added.

"I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved,” Asghari wrote in another story. "But for now: Keep my wife's name.....out your mouth.”