Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to avoid backlash: ‘Need makeover’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ridiculed for being ‘desperate for approval’ in light of their depleting popularity.

According to a report by Express UK, this revelation has been brought to light by royal expert Eric Schiffer.

There, he was quoted saying, “I think all of this is still a learning curve because they're being very creative. I applaud them in that.”



“They've been very creative in how they've gone out to build this brand in ways in which there really hasn't been a clear roadmap, unless you've got the full power of the overall authority.”

“He's [Harry] got the DNA, but he's got questionable real time bonafides. They're having to create this persona of a global, magnanimous, royal figure.”