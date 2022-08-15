 
entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham being compared to Elon Musk for his new style and accent

David Beckham and Victoria's son Brooklyn is being compared to the world's richest man Elon Musk after his new interview.

The 23-year-old son of the celebrity couple showed off his new look and accent as he spoke to People about her passion and love, capturing massive attention from her fans.

The smart chef's fans noted that he also bore a resemblance to Tesla mogul Elon Musk with his style and accent, with one wrote on Twitter: "Why he's giving me Elon Musk vibes?."

Another commented: "It's me or he starts to look like Elon Musk with a cutted eyebrow".

The third one quipped: Elon Musk's son?" 

Brooklyn Beckham showed off his multitude of accents during a candid interview about his love for cookery this week. His new bride Nicola Peltz was quick to gush over his chat, writing in the comments: 'You’re actually the cutest human I’ve ever met, i love you hubby.'

