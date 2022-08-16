 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp to direct film on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Johnny Depp to direct film on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani: report
Johnny Depp to direct film on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani: report

Johnny Depp is set to direct a film on the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star made his debut as a director with The Brave in 1997. Now, 25 years after his first attempt at directing, Johnny is set to make another movie, according to reports in The HollywoodReporter.

The film, Modigliani, is a biography of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. However, it will be co-produced by him along with veteran actors Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

Modigliani is based on the play by Dennis McIntyre. It is being adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski for the big screen. Amedeo Modigliani was a painter and sculptor in Paris.

The film's story focuses on the painter's life in 1916. As per the report, the film features an eventful 48 hours of Modigliani's life that became a turning point in his life. The film's production will reportedly begin in Europe in the spring of 2023. The makers will soon share the film's cast.

Meanwhile, Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard fired her main attorney and hired a new pair of lawyers to represent her as she attempts to appeal the more than $10 million guilty verdict against her

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham teases his mom Victoria by revealing he loves to cook for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham teases his mom Victoria by revealing he loves to cook for Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face fierce backlash ahead of their UK visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face fierce backlash ahead of their UK visit
Amber Heard makes changes in legal team, hires new lawyers

Amber Heard makes changes in legal team, hires new lawyers
Olivia Wilde appears in high spirits after winning custody battle

Olivia Wilde appears in high spirits after winning custody battle

Brooklyn Beckham being compared to Elon Musk for his new style and accent

Brooklyn Beckham being compared to Elon Musk for his new style and accent
Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City

Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City
Angelina Jolie’s been feeling ‘bittersweet’ after sending Zahara to college

Angelina Jolie’s been feeling ‘bittersweet’ after sending Zahara to college
Queen to pay ‘highest price’ after Harry’s ‘abject betrayal’ of monarch

Queen to pay ‘highest price’ after Harry’s ‘abject betrayal’ of monarch
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Shakira, Gerard Pique battling over luxurious private jet following breakup: Report

Shakira, Gerard Pique battling over luxurious private jet following breakup: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to avoid backlash: ‘Need makeover’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to avoid backlash: ‘Need makeover’
Prince Harry sparks fresh fears of ‘attacking’ senior royal members

Prince Harry sparks fresh fears of ‘attacking’ senior royal members

Latest

view all