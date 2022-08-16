Amber Heard ex-lover Elon Musk is paying for her appeal, speculate fans

Amber Heard is questioned over her finances as she hires a new legal team to file for appeal on her defamation suit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress, who is allegedly 'broke' to pay $10million compensation to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, has scrapped lawyer Elain Bredehoft for a new set of attorneys.

The Aquaman star is now teaming up with David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown to represent her attempt to rescind the judgement.



While the announcement of the new partnership is made, fans are questioning how is the actress financing the expensive team.

"So if AH has gotten new lawyers, her intent to appeal is now a[sic] appeal? That means she has come up with the money?" asked one user on Facebook.

"I'm sure her friend Elon will help her," added another.

A third wrote: "Just more bills'fees for her to pay later stacking up. The judge decides if they move forward with the appeal, not her."

"What did she sell? Her house?" inquired one.

In an official statement, the attorneys announced their partnership with Amber.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American,” said Heard’s newly minted attorneys in a statement this morning. “We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech," wrote the attorneys.



Axelrod and Brown have famously served as counsel to the New York Times‘ successful battle against Sarah Palin’s libel suit.