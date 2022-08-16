BLACKPINK begins countdown livestream for comeback track 'Pink Venom'

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022
BLACKPINK is counting down to the release of their upcoming track Pink Venom and fans are over the moon.
The K-pop girl group will reportedly be holding a countdown Livestream for their second full-length pre-release, Pink Venom on August 19, 2022.
Besides the announcement, BLACKPINK also shared that they will be interacting with fans from around the world in celebration.
During the livestream, they will also reveal behind-the-scenes of the music video filming and give spoilers about the new album Born Pink.
For those unversed, the pre-release track and its music video will release on August 19, 2022, while the album Born Pink will release on September 16, 2022.