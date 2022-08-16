BLACKPINK begins countdown livestream for comeback track 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK is counting down to the release of their upcoming track Pink Venom and fans are over the moon.

The K-pop girl group will reportedly be holding a countdown Livestream for their second full-length pre-release, Pink Venom on August 19, 2022.

Besides the announcement, BLACKPINK also shared that they will be interacting with fans from around the world in celebration.

Check it out Below:

During the livestream, they will also reveal behind-the-scenes of the music video filming and give spoilers about the new album Born Pink.

For those unversed, the pre-release track and its music video will release on August 19, 2022, while the album Born Pink will release on September 16, 2022.