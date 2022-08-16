Will Smith ‘hopeful for future’ after publically apologizing to Chris Rock for Oscars slap

File Footage

Will Smith has been “hopeful for his future” that his life will “turn around” after he publically apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during Oscars 2022.

An insider told Us Weekly that the King Richard star, 53, feels like a “huge weight” has been lifted off his shoulders ever since he made the apology video for the comedian, 57.

“Will is in a really good place, as good as it can get at this stage,” the source told the publication. “Ever since sharing his apology with the world, a huge weight has definitely lifted off of his shoulders.”

Even though the Spiral star is not ready to talk to him after the headline-making incident despite the apology, Smith is “happy” and “keeping positive” while thinking about the next step in his career.

“He’s hopeful for the future and that his life will turn around,” the insider told the publication.

In his video posted on 29th July, Smith finally addressed the Academy Awards incident when he went on stage and smacked Chris over a joke he cracked on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“It’s been a minute … Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work … You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer,” text on the screen read before Smith started to talk.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Will could be heard saying in the video.

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” he added.

At one point in the clip, the actor also said, “I’m human, and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of (expletive).”