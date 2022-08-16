 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Silly girl' Diana was scarfed off by 'scornful stare' from Princess Anne

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Silly girl Diana was scarfed off by scornful stare from Princess Anne
'Silly girl' Diana was scarfed off by 'scornful stare' from Princess Anne

Princess Diana and sister-in-law Princess Anne did not share the most amicable relationship.

According to Ingrid Seward, the tension between the two women “came to a head” even before Diana tied the knot wit Prince Charles.

In her 1995 book ‘Prince Edward’, Ms Seward wrote: “The situation came to an early head at the end of Ascot week in June 1981, barely a month before Diana’s marriage.”

Diana had sensed “Anne’s apathy toward her and wanting to ingratiate herself, she ventured up to the nursery in the Queen’s Tower where Anne was settling in with her son Peter, who was three at the time, and her four-week-old daughter Zara.

"Ma’am, how wonderful to see you," Diana curtsy out of respect.

“Anne is contemptuous of pretension at the best of times.

“When she was struggling with two small children she had no time for it at all.”

Seward continued: “She looked up at Diana — and looked straight through her.

“Diana, confronted by the searing force of Anne’s scorn, fled the room.”

Ms Seward claimed the Princess Royal “was indifferent to Diana from the very beginning.”

She added: “She treated the woman, who by marriage to her elder brother might have become her Queen, with withering disdain.

“She called her ‘a silly girl," added Ms Seward.

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik surprises fans with solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Zayn Malik surprises fans with solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Brooklyn Beckham has internet in fits for recent claims over double-barrelled names

Brooklyn Beckham has internet in fits for recent claims over double-barrelled names
A$AP Rocky hit with assault charges in 2021 Hollywood shooting case

A$AP Rocky hit with assault charges in 2021 Hollywood shooting case

Prince Harry must ‘leave space for family matters’ during UK trip

Prince Harry must ‘leave space for family matters’ during UK trip
Will Smith ‘hopeful for future’ after publically apologizing to Chris Rock for Oscars slap

Will Smith ‘hopeful for future’ after publically apologizing to Chris Rock for Oscars slap
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez clarifies her viral video comments

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez clarifies her viral video comments
Meghan Markle blasted for 'psychological extremism' in fresh attack

Meghan Markle blasted for 'psychological extremism' in fresh attack
Meghan Markle resembles with Princess Diana as she isn’t ‘afraid’

Meghan Markle resembles with Princess Diana as she isn’t ‘afraid’

Sacheen Littlefeather receives an apology from Academy after 50 years

Sacheen Littlefeather receives an apology from Academy after 50 years
Harry, Meghan won’t ‘bump’ into William and Kate during UK visit

Harry, Meghan won’t ‘bump’ into William and Kate during UK visit

Latest

view all