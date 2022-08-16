Ben Affleck's past may put his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in ‘jeopardy’: Bethenny Frankel

Ben Affleck’s past struggle with alcohol addiction may not be good for his marriage with ladylove Jennifer Lopez, says Bethenny Frankel.

During her podcast B with Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York star shared her concerns for the newlyweds saying that being an addict has its challenges for the person himself as well as their partners.

The Gone Girl actor has been candid about his struggle with being an alcoholic and has been to rehab multiple times in years 2001, 2017, and 2018.

Frankel said during her podcast that stress is never great for an addict and now that Affleck is married to a super famous person, the media attention might be causing him strain.

"They're in love, they're the ones that got away, they're back together," Frankel said of Affleck and Lopez. "Also, compound that with one member of the relationship being an addict.”

"And being an addict has its challenges for the person and for the person in a relationship with the addict," Frankel added. "I call it activation.”

“I've been surrounded by addicts for most of my life. Stress is not great for an addict," she shared while adding that Affleck is a private person but now media has yet again focused their attention on him which is not good for him.

"He's running on Dunkin' [Donuts] and he'll smoke a cigarette and he's living his Boston life," the television personality said. "So now he's with this mega-famous person and it's a lot."

Frankel’s fear of Affleck’s possible relapse may come true as it has been reported that Affleck’s not liking the media attention he and his family’s getting after his marriage.

Affleck, who had to end his relationship with JLo back in 2004 due to excessive media scrutiny, was “little freaked” after he and Lopez were heavily photographed during their Paris honeymoon.

"Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. This was a whole new level, an almost Princess-Diana level,” a source told Page Six.

“Ben is used to the flashing lights,” the source added. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets (expletive) off.”

Affleck and Lopez’s love story goes way back as the couple first fell in love in 2002 and got engaged to be married but that did not happen all because of media’s interference.

They later reconciled their romance in 2021 and exchanged vows last month in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles without attracting any media attention.