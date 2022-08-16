Angelina Jolie flaunts summer fashion goals on grocery shopping with son Knox

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022
Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie looked incredible as she stepped out with her son Knox for grocery shopping on Monday afternoon.
The mother-son duo flaunted casual cool vibes as they kicked off their week with a grocery store visit in Los Feliz, California.
In the pictures, clicked outside the store, the 14-year-old Knox was seen helping his mom while holding the grocery bags and walking towards the car with her.
The Oscar-winning actress, 47, looked effortlessly chic in a white maxi dress and Valentino sandals as she walked down the street after shopping.
The Eternals star finished her classy look with a stunning white Christian Dior purse and carried a grey sweater on her arm. She also sported a pair of black-rimmed glasses and accessorized with subtle earrings.
Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Aside from Knox, they also share daughters Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18.