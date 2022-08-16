 
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan's daughter Alara turns four

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has shared a glimpse of his daughter Alara’s birthday celebrations.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared sweet photos of Alara with a heartfelt caption.

Engin said, “Happy birthday my love..#Alara” followed by a heart and birthday cake emoticon.

Fans and friends also dropped sweet birthday wishes for Alara.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also took to the Facebook-owned app and reposted the same photos in her stories to wish Alara on her special day.

Sharing the father-daughter snaps, Neslisah captioned it, “Birthday girl.”

