Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly leave their two children, Archie and Lilibet, back in the US when they travel to the UK next month, a royal expert has said according to Express UK.

Harry and Meghan early on Monday confirmed through their spokesperson that they will be returning to the UK next month to visit ‘charities close to their heart’, with three visits scheduled from September 5-8.

The representative did not provide details about whether the Sussexes plan on bringing Archie and Lilibet with them, and royal expert Lizzie Robinson believes that they will not be a part of the trip.

Robinson told ITV: “I do understand they are not bringing the children with them on this occasion.”

A clip of Robinson’s comment was also shared by writer R.S. Locke on Twitter with an affirmative caption that said: “In what has become standard practice for Harry and Meghan on these business trips whether to NYC or the UK, their children will not travel with them.”

Archie and Lilibet last visited the UK in early June when Prince Harry and Meghan returned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



