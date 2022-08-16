 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly leave their two children, Archie and Lilibet, back in the US when they travel to the UK next month, a royal expert has said according to Express UK.

Harry and Meghan early on Monday confirmed through their spokesperson that they will be returning to the UK next month to visit ‘charities close to their heart’, with three visits scheduled from September 5-8.

The representative did not provide details about whether the Sussexes plan on bringing Archie and Lilibet with them, and royal expert Lizzie Robinson believes that they will not be a part of the trip.

Robinson told ITV: “I do understand they are not bringing the children with them on this occasion.”

A clip of Robinson’s comment was also shared by writer R.S. Locke on Twitter with an affirmative caption that said: “In what has become standard practice for Harry and Meghan on these business trips whether to NYC or the UK, their children will not travel with them.”

Archie and Lilibet last visited the UK in early June when Prince Harry and Meghan returned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle fails to cement herself in US politics: 'Washington largely ignores Sussexes'

Meghan Markle fails to cement herself in US politics: 'Washington largely ignores Sussexes'
Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer
Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers

Meghan Markle accused of ‘forging’ fake friendships with Hollywood A-listers
Serena Williams engages in thoughtful conversation with Selena Gomez: Watch

Serena Williams engages in thoughtful conversation with Selena Gomez: Watch
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz rift: Real reason revealed

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz rift: Real reason revealed
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash
Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'

Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'
Dua Lipa smartly rejects fan’s marriage proposal, video goes viral

Dua Lipa smartly rejects fan’s marriage proposal, video goes viral
Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer

Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer
Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe
'Purple Hearts' star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

'Purple Hearts' star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

Latest

view all