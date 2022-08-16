 
Doja Cat has ‘important’ message for fans who criticised her for shaving her head

Doja Cat has now hit back at trolls!

The Grammy Award winner recently showed off her new look on Instagram, having ditched her long dark brown locks.

The 26-year-old has also shaved her eyebrows and replaced them with drawn-on ones after saying she felt like she was 'never supposed to have hair'.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Doja responded after the mean comments she received from keyboard warriors. 

 'I won a grammy and traveled the globe I've had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look for you.”

Doja recently went on Instagram Live and explained to fans why she decided to switch up her look.

She said: 'I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I, like, don't like having hair…I never liked having hair.

'I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I've ever been like, "This is cool." I just do not like to have hair. '

The musician concluded by saying she's 'really liking' her shaved head.

The Woman hit-maker burst onto the scene in 2018 with the release of her debut album Amala, and achieved her first US number one the following year with the song Say So.

She has since gone on to win a Grammy Award, five Billboard Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards. 

