Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Victoria Beckham is giving some serious mother-daughter goals in a new snap.

On Monday, the singer-turned-designer and daughter Harper, 11, posed in coordinating tennis outfits before enjoying a sunset sail with Cruz, 17, during an active family trip.

In the picture, the former Spice Girl can be seen barefoot as she showed off her toned legs in a white tank top dress, while Harper rocked a black version of the frock with white trainers.

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals

Elsewhere in Victoria's social media uploads, she and Harper could be seen strolling along with their arms wrapped around each other, with the snap captioned: 'Morning hike with mummy.'

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals

Her daughter was clearly enjoying the outdoors with her mum, as the designer shared a post of her little girl relaxing in a hammock, and captioned the click: 'Harper Seven living her best life.'

The wholesome family fun comes after come after Victoria's new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz broke her silence on the pair's rumoured 'cold war.' 


