Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals

Victoria Beckham is giving some serious mother-daughter goals in a new snap.

On Monday, the singer-turned-designer and daughter Harper, 11, posed in coordinating tennis outfits before enjoying a sunset sail with Cruz, 17, during an active family trip.

In the picture, the former Spice Girl can be seen barefoot as she showed off her toned legs in a white tank top dress, while Harper rocked a black version of the frock with white trainers.

Elsewhere in Victoria's social media uploads, she and Harper could be seen strolling along with their arms wrapped around each other, with the snap captioned: 'Morning hike with mummy.'

Her daughter was clearly enjoying the outdoors with her mum, as the designer shared a post of her little girl relaxing in a hammock, and captioned the click: 'Harper Seven living her best life.'

The wholesome family fun comes after come after Victoria's new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz broke her silence on the pair's rumoured 'cold war.'



