Johnny Depp won't change his legal team to fight next battle against Amber Heard

Amber Heard has hired new lawyers for Johnny Depp trial verdict appeal, while the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will go with the same legal team to fight the next court battle against his ex-wife.

The Aquaman actress, 36, is replacing most of her legal team and leaning into the Constitution as she prepares to appeal the multimillion-dollar defamation verdict awarded to Depp.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp is confident and will go with the same lawyers to face Heard' new team in the court. The 59-year-old issued a statement when his ex-wife officially launched an appeal over the ruling in the defamation case won by him.

"The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," a spokesman for Johnny Depp said.

Heard's decision to bring on board Philadelphia-based Ballard Spahr lawyers Axelrod and Brown was made public Monday in a court filing in the Old Dominion.

The makeup of the new defense team makes it apparent that Heard’s appeal will focus on the First Amendment aspect of her legal fracas with Depp.



“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American,” said Heard’s newly minted attorneys in a statement this morning.

“We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech.”

Specializing in the freedom of speech clause in America’s founding document, Axelrod and Brown served as counsel to the New York Times‘ successful battle against Sarah Palin’s libel suit over a sloppy June 14, 2017 editorial in the paper.