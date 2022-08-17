Meghan Markle seems to be in trouble as judge confirms Trial date of Samantha's lawsuit

Meghan Markle seems to be in hot waters as trial date of Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against the Duchess has been confirmed by a US judge.



Samantha, 57, is suing Prince Harry's wife over claims made in her Oprah Winfrey interview and the Finding Freedom unauthorised biography.

A Florida judge has set an October 2023 trial date for the defamation case if they fail to settle or resolve it in mediation.

Samantha, who is seeking $75,000 (£57,000) in damages, contests Meghan saying in her TV interview that she “grew up as an only child”.

She also claims the Duchess of Sussex told “false and malicious lies” about her fairytale “rags-to-royalty” upbringing at her paternal family’s expense.

And Samantha claims the Finding Freedom book subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.

It comes after amid after Meghan's legal team moved to dismiss the case in papers submitted to the Florida court in July. However, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell is allowing the case to proceed.