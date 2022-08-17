 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle seems to be in trouble as judge confirms Trial date of Samantha's lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Meghan Markle seems to be in trouble as judge confirms Trial date of Samanthas lawsuit

Meghan Markle seems to be in hot waters as trial date of Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against the Duchess has been confirmed by a US judge.

Samantha, 57, is suing Prince Harry's wife over claims made in her Oprah Winfrey interview and the Finding Freedom unauthorised biography.

A Florida judge has set an October 2023 trial date for the defamation case if they fail to settle or resolve it in mediation.

Samantha, who is seeking $75,000 (£57,000) in damages, contests Meghan saying in her TV interview that she “grew up as an only child”.

She also claims the Duchess of Sussex told “false and malicious lies” about her fairytale “rags-to-royalty” upbringing at her paternal family’s expense.

And Samantha claims the Finding Freedom book subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.

It comes after amid after Meghan's legal team moved to dismiss the case in papers submitted to the Florida court in July. However, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell is allowing the case to proceed.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth wants show she is still functioning head of state

Queen Elizabeth wants show she is still functioning head of state

'No chance of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William until book is out of the way'

'No chance of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William until book is out of the way'
Johnny Depp's career on upswing after victory in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp's career on upswing after victory in Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp won't change his legal team to fight next battle against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp won't change his legal team to fight next battle against Amber Heard
‘Pressurelicious’: Megan Thee Stallion paid Future $250k to have him feature on her new track

‘Pressurelicious’: Megan Thee Stallion paid Future $250k to have him feature on her new track
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pic

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pic
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper’s coordinating outfits will give ‘mum-daughter relationship goals
Doja Cat has ‘important’ message for fans who criticised her for shaving her head

Doja Cat has ‘important’ message for fans who criticised her for shaving her head
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will not’ bring Archie, Lilibet to meet Queen in UK
Washington has no interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims expert

Washington has no interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims expert
Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Meghan Markle’s chances of running for US President slim?

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer

Prince Harry’s underwear put up for auction by former Vegas dancer

Latest

view all