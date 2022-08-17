 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth wants to show she is still functioning head of state

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Queen Elizabeth wants to show she is still functioning head of state

Queen Elizabeth wants to show she is still a functioning head of state, said a journalist of the monarch who has been facing health issues lately.

 Taking to social media Phil Dampier said, "wouldn't it be better if the new Prime Minister travelled to Scotland to see her at Balmoral rather than her go to London or Windsor?"

According to the British media, the court has moved to Balmoral Castle, more than two weeks after the Queen began her summer sojourn.

A circular said the Queen arrived at Balmoral Castle on August 9th.

