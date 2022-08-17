 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Alec Baldwin says 'every single person' on Rust set 'knows who is to blame'

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Alec Baldwin is responding to people blaming him for firing the gun at Halyna  Hutchins.

Speaking to journalist Chris Cuomo, the actor declared people with the loudest voice against him 'were not even on set' when he accidentally pulled fire at the cinematographer.

He told the host: "I know that every single person on the set of the film knows what happened, and the people who are talking loudest about what happened or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film.

Adding of various US media outlets, Alec added: "They are talking on and on and on about what if this and what if that and have dined out on this and the thing that they have in common is nobody was there. Everybody who was there, they know exactly what happened. They know exactly who's to blame."

The interview comes after FBI report concluded that the gun could not be fired unless the 'trigger was pulled'.

