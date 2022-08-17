 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Why is Prince Harry 'breaking family privacy' after 'choosing his wife?' Asks expert

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Prince Harry is allegedly set to turn his back on the royal family for the sake of wife Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells Daily Star that Harry is compromising his family values to appease his American wife.

She said: "They're obviously breaking lots of family privacy if Harry brings out his memoir."

She said: "It's very sad that he's got to this stage why he's so hateful when he's got what he wanted. He wanted to leave. He wanted a wife. He chose his wife."

She said: "I think that it will just show them up."

She notes how the book is likely to have a "damaging effect" for everybody around the Duke.

Last summer, Harry announced: "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

