Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'totally unsuccessful' in solving 'new life' issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to resolved any of the issues they began after quitting UK, says expert.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser mocked the Sussex couple over failure to 'actually achieve' anything after stepping back as a senior royal.

Writing for news.com.au, Ms Elser said: "Sadly, for two people who seem to truly care, there is not one issue, not one cause they have really moved the needle on since they embarked on this new life of theirs."

Ms Elser added how the couple has "proven totally unsuccessful at making themselves matter in the corridors of power in Washington, New York, Silicon Valley or Los Angeles".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify upon their arrival in the US, content from which has not yet been widely popular.