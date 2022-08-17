Jay Park drops teaser of upcoming new release: Check out

Jay Park drops teaser of the upcoming new release: Check out

Jay Park is all set to make his comeback with their new upcoming track titled Bite.

On August 16, the solo artist officially announced the release date of his new song by posting a teaser image.

With its dark blue colour and small blue and white star-like specks, the teaser image conjures up thoughts of outer space.

The upcoming song is scheduled to release on August 16.



Recently, Jay received a lot of praise for his song GANADARA that released in March and in July, alongside Need to Know, which continues to display his musical style.

For those unversed, singer Jay Park began his career as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group 2 PM in 2008. After leaving the group he continued to release music as a solo artist.

Later this year, Jays started his new music agency More Vision.