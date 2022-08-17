Meghan Markle coming back to UK to resolve 'thorny issues', not charity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly have an ulterior motive to come back to UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left Britain as senior royals in 2020, made their first comeback in June this year, owing to Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Now, in a surprising announcement, Meghan and Harry are set to touch down UK again in September for charitable events.

However, an insider reveals the real reason for the couple's return lies in 'pending legal issues'.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Neil Sean’s Daily News Headlines, Mr Sean said: "According to a very good source – and as ever they have to say allegedly – they have to come back here to the United Kingdom to sort out some rather thorny issues regarding their ongoing cases, litigation cases.



"And the big reason behind that is that, you know, they really need to do this in person so they can have a sit-down one-on-one

"One might think of course that you could do this sort of thing via Zoom, the digital world, all that.

"But there’s always a risk, isn’t there, that some person could in fact hack that and inf that conversation – hence the reason it has to be in a private room, normally in the offices of their solicitors," he concluded.