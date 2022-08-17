 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secret meet ups with Prince William leaked

Royal experts point out the possibility of there being secret meetings between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Royal commentator Stephanie Taky made this claim in his interview with GB News.

There, he offered some insight into the possible 'secret meetings' and claimed, “Obviously, as we know, the brothers have a bit of a frosty relationship. At the Platinum Jubilee, they stayed as far away from each other as possible so I don't think anything's going to be mended in that relationship any time soon.”

“But maybe stuff does happen behind closed doors that's not in the public glare. Maybe there are secret conversations and secret meet-ups which are not highlighted.”

