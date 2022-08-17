 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Plans for ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ underway

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Belgian royal family is gearing up for the ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ next month as Princess Maria Laura is set to marry her British-French fiance soon, reported Express UK.

Maria Laura, the Archduchess of Austria-Este, is the King Philipe of Belgium’s niece and will be tying the knot with her fiance William Isvy, an investment banker born to a British mother in Paris, on September 10, as per reports.

The royal couple’s engagement was confirmed last year with a social media post with photos showing off her diamond and sapphire sparkler; Princess Maria and William are currently based in London.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper Nieuwsblad, the couple shared: “We are really delighted and eager to begin this new chapter in our life together.”

As per tradition, Princess Maria and William will be wed at the Cathedral of St Michel and St Gudula in Brussels.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple was granted permission to marry by King Philipe in January of this year, a practice necessary for Belgian royals to remain in the line of succession. 

