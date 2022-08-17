Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t upset ‘in-charge’ Queen Elizabeth

file footage





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to try and not upset Queen Elizabeth as they visit the UK next month, a royal expert has suggested.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced early on Monday, August 15, that they will be returning to the UK in September to visit with charities close to them, and as per royal expert Ingrid Seward, they may make efforts to please the monarch.

Speaking to The Mirror, Seward said: “Finding time to see Harry’s grandmother the Queen whether it be at Balmoral or Windsor Castle is important. She might be 96 and be suffering from mobility problems, but she is still in charge.”

“There is no way the Sussexes would want to upset her and making the effort to travel to Scotland if the Queen is still in residence, would go down well,” Seward added.

The royal commentator also shared that Prince Harry and Meghan should also work on developing ‘good terms’ with Prince Charles as he will eventually control their future once he ascends to the throne.