Jennifer Lawrence gets a special birthday message by pal Kris Jenner: Photo

Kris Jenner recently penned heartwarming birthday message for pal Jennifer Lawrence as she turned 32 on Monday.



According to E! News, Jenner marked the occasion by sharing a special birthday tribute to The Hunger Games star while she called her “an amazing mommy”.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful girl #JenniferLawrence!!!!” the momager wrote on her Instagram story alongside an image of her and the Lawrence.

“Amazing mommy, wife and girlfriend!! I love you soooo much!!!!!!” added the 60-year-old in the caption.

For the unversed, the friendship between Jenner and the the Silver Linings Playbook star began in 2015 after which it was no looking back.

Interestingly, Jenner later opened up about how they became friends on Steve Harvey Show.

“Jennifer was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan and somebody from her team called me up and asked me to give a surprise on her 25th birthday,” recalled the mum of six.

The Oscar winner actress was so excited to see Jenner with the birthday cake.

“After all this, we've had this little texting friendship from then on,” added the momager.