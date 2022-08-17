 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s next month plan amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit revealed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Kate Middleton’s next month plan amid Meghan Markle, Harry visit revealed
Kate Middleton’s next month plan amid Meghan Markle, Harry visit revealed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s plan for next month amid visit of brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to UK has been disclosed.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton will carry out an engagement with Roger Federer for a day in September for charity tennis event for the schoolchildren in east London.

The Laver Cup Open Practice Day on September 22 will raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

The Standard UK reported the collaboration between the Laver Cup, which was co-founded by Federer, and the two charities was the idea of Kate Middleton.

According to the Laver Cup, “The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer, on behalf of the Laver Cup, have announced a charitable collaboration in aid of two organisations of which The Duchess is Patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation.”


More From Entertainment:

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s relationship became ‘stronger’ after Oscar slap

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s relationship became ‘stronger’ after Oscar slap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ferociously at war’ with press

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ferociously at war’ with press
Prince Harry will surely ‘pop in for a chat’ with Queen on UK trip?

Prince Harry will surely ‘pop in for a chat’ with Queen on UK trip?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t upset ‘in-charge’ Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t upset ‘in-charge’ Queen Elizabeth
Plans for ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ underway

Plans for ‘biggest royal wedding of the year’ underway

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secret meet ups with Prince William leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secret meet ups with Prince William leaked
Meghan Markle coming back to UK to resolve 'thorny issues', not charity

Meghan Markle coming back to UK to resolve 'thorny issues', not charity
Britney Spears ‘ready’ to hit back at K-Fed with explosive tell-all ‘Oprah interview'

Britney Spears ‘ready’ to hit back at K-Fed with explosive tell-all ‘Oprah interview'
Anne Heche disclosed who she'd wanted to play her in her biopic before tragic death

Anne Heche disclosed who she'd wanted to play her in her biopic before tragic death
Stray Kids' Bang Chan spills the beans on his 'relationship scandal'

Stray Kids' Bang Chan spills the beans on his 'relationship scandal'
Jay Park drops teaser of upcoming new release: Check out

Jay Park drops teaser of upcoming new release: Check out
BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'

BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'

Latest

view all