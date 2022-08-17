Kate Middleton’s next month plan amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit revealed

Kate Middleton’s next month plan amid Meghan Markle, Harry visit revealed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s plan for next month amid visit of brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to UK has been disclosed.



According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton will carry out an engagement with Roger Federer for a day in September for charity tennis event for the schoolchildren in east London.

The Laver Cup Open Practice Day on September 22 will raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

The Standard UK reported the collaboration between the Laver Cup, which was co-founded by Federer, and the two charities was the idea of Kate Middleton.

According to the Laver Cup, “The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer, on behalf of the Laver Cup, have announced a charitable collaboration in aid of two organisations of which The Duchess is Patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation.”



