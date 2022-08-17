 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
BLACKPINK set to light up the sky pink for global 'Pink Venom'

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

BLACKPINK has surprised fans by announcing the launch of a new campaign to commemorate their pre-release single Pink Venom. 

On August 17, the official social media accounts of BLACKPINK shared the news of the group's latest global campaign Light Up The Pink campaign 2022.

The Light Up The Pink campaign is organised to celebrate the girl group's pre-release single Pink venom which is scheduled to drop on August 19, ALLKPOP reports.

On the day Pink Venom releases, big cities like Seoul, Shanghai, Bangkok, Tokyo, New York, and Los Angeles will light up pink for fans.

Fans will be able to see the live event on special spots in cities and live recordings will be made available for fans from other parts of the world.

Checkout the official poster:

For those unversed, the band will drop the new album BORN PINK on September 16, 2022.

BLACKPINK was formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 .

