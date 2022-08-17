Adele says she was 'lost' after Simon Konecki divorce, explains 'Easy On Me' lyrics

Adele revealed that she wrote Easy On Me after going through her heartbreaking divorce with Simon Konecki while explaining the meaning behind her hit track's lyrics.

The Rolling in the Deep singer said in an interview with Elle that she felt “lost” after parting ways with her former husband after spending eight years together with him including three years being married.

Reading the lyrics from the song from her album 30, Adele said, "Go easy on my baby, I was still a child, didn't get the chance to feel the world around me. I had no time to choose, what I chose to do. So go easy on me."

Explaining the meaning behind the lyrics, the Grammy winner shared, "It makes me think about how lost I was when I left my marriage.”

"I wrote my verse to Easy On Me in the shower then I wrote the chorus later that day,” the singer revealed.

Adele continued: "A lot of my friends throughout that rainy period of my life kept saying to me, 'you have to go easy on yourself, don't beat yourself up about your decisions' and, you know, 'You've just gotta give it time.'”

“And it just really stuck with me that I have to be kind to myself and that it's incredibly layered, what I was going through,” she added.

"So, that's where Easy On Me comes from and I love that lyric, 'I had no time to choose what I chose to do', another one in the bag," shared Adele.

After her divorce, the singer started dating sports agent Rich Paul and the pair moved in together earlier this year.

The lovebirds even sparked engagement rumours after Adele flaunted a sparkly diamond on her wedding finger in February.

However, putting the rumours to rest, the singer told the outlet, "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!"