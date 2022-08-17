 
Johnny Depp 'thrilled' to direct 'Modigliani,' not worrying about Amber Heard appeal

Johnny Depp 'thrilled' to direct 'Modigliani,' not worrying about Amber Heard appeal

Johnny Depp is “excited” to be directing Modigliani as he’s trying not to worry about ex-wife Amber Heard appealing the verdict of the bombshell case.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, is “thrilled” to take the director’s chair first time in 25 years.

“Although he’s been filming other projects and working on his music, directing is something he’s wanted to get back into for a very long time now,” the source told the outlet.

“He knows that Amber is still working to appeal the verdict, but he’s trying to not worry about that too much. He wholeheartedly trusts his legal team and knows they’ll do everything in their power to fight for him,” the insider added.

The actor won the libel case against the Aquaman star and was awarded $10.4 million, however, Heard filed to appeal the verdict later on.

But as the appeal's being processed, Depp’s focus is seems to be on his ongoing projects rather than the legal battle as apart from the directorial venture, he’s busy filming Jeanne du Barry in Paris.

“He’s so grateful that he’s been able to put all his focus into his passion of making music and working on films again,” the insider said. 

“He couldn’t be more excited to be reuniting with Al Pacino on Modigliani (Modi) and he’s hopeful it’s going to be a huge success.”

“Johnny feels so privileged to be working on this film and it really does feel like the perfect project for him. 

"Johnny can relate to several aspects of Modigliani‘s life, not only because of his love of painting, but also because he, too, has faced several misfortunes in his life which he was eventually able to overcome and triumph in the end,” the outlet shared.

The upcoming movie follows the life story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and follows a pivotal time in an artist’s life in 1916 Paris.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

