Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set for 'second honeymoon' in US

Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to renew their vows in the US during a vacation that will reportedly be a "second honeymoon" for the Sussexes.

"They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite. The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon," a source told Heat magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly keen to renew their vows before the end of the summer. A source told Heat magazine.  Royal author Angela Levin said that Netflix "will love" the plans.

Angela Levin tweeted: "I am sure Netflix will love it but I wonder how many family members will be invited."

