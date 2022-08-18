Harry Styles makes stylish stage presence as he performs in Toronto

Global icon Harry Styles is making a stylish stage presence.

The Watermelon Sugar crooner on Tuesday night performed at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto dressed in a typically flamboyant Gucci outfit, looking dapper as ever.

Harry was seen for the first time since her girlfriend Olivia Wilde won the custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Harry caught attention on stage in a salmon pink trouser and jacket co-ord adorned with gem embellishments along the seams.

Photo credit:DailyMail

Harry appeared to be in great spirits as he sang to the crowds in his flared trousers while strolling about the stage in Adidas trainers.

Last week, Olivia, who is now in a relationship with Harry, won the New York custody battle against Jason after a judge ruled that California is her children's home state.



