Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' fro 'breaking down' Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj is calling out Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, for spilling toxicity in the pop star's life.



The Side To Side rapper called out Federline for defaming Spears through her children during an Amp livestream on Tuesday.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f–king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” Minaj said.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

“You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?” she asked Federline.

Minaj's comments come after Federline released an old video of Spears screaming at her sons.