 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly rubbing off Britons the wrong way after their extravagant expenses on new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are moving out of Kensington Palace in the coming days, are going to stay closer to the Queen in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage.

Amid refurbishing their new abode, the couple is called out by Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie for consuming tax-payer money.

Mr Scobie wrote for Yahoo: “It’s a decision that has raised a few eyebrows, particularly at a time when the country is dealing with a major cost of living crisis.

“Picking up a third home, especially when one of them costs the public so much to renovate, is hardly the norm for regular folk.”

Mr Scobie continued: “Still, Adelaide Cottage comes at no expense to anyone but the couple, I’m told.

“Rather than buy, the couple have chosen to privately rent.

“Any desired cosmetic work or refurbishments will be paid from their own pockets.

“It remains to be seen how the Duke and Duchess will travel to and from London—their love for helicopter trips, which the British press prefer to turn a blind eye to, are not just an unfair cost to the public but also go completely against William’s environmental concerns.”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'

Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'
Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt
Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'

Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'
Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' fro 'breaking down' Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' fro 'breaking down' Britney Spears
Kid Cudi asks Kanye West 'to grow up' and 'deal with losing' Kim Kardashian

Kid Cudi asks Kanye West 'to grow up' and 'deal with losing' Kim Kardashian
Critics think Prince Harry laughed not cried on stage at WellChild Awards

Critics think Prince Harry laughed not cried on stage at WellChild Awards

Anne Heche's death declared an accident

Anne Heche's death declared an accident

Meghan and Harry won't be choosing UK schools for Lilibet and Archie during visit

Meghan and Harry won't be choosing UK schools for Lilibet and Archie during visit
Meghan Markle and Harry's friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

Meghan Markle and Harry's friend accused of whipping up anger against Prince William and Kate

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Taylor Swift wanted to be in 'Twilight: New Moon' reveals director

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry

Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry

Latest

view all