 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly bloodies himself as fans speculate over Megan Fox

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly bloodied his own face at a recent concert amid speculation about him and Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly bloodied his own face at a recent concert amid speculation about him and Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly bloodied his own face at a recent concert amid speculation of his and fiance Megan Fox’s relationship hitting the rocks, reported Page Six.

According to reports, Kelly smashed a wine glass on his face during a final show of his ongoing North American tour in his hometown Cleveland. He also notably ziplined across the audience at the same event.

Reports suggest that the rapper resorted to the stunt after informing concert-goers that venue officials wanted to enforce curfew rules.

Kelly was quoted as saying: “They’re in my ears right now and they’re saying that if we don’t stop the concert right now, we’re gonna get fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes that we continue. You know what I say to that? We aren’t stopping this concert for s***. I’m rich.”

He then proceeded to smash the glass on his face and later shared a video on his Instagram story of his bloodied face.

Kelly’s insane stunt comes as several eagle-eyed fans speculated earlier this week that he had separated from Fox based on the lack of couple’s online activity together. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’

Meghan Markle to ‘renew vows’ with Prince Harry in ‘woke ceremony’
Truth behind Wendy Williams getting ‘fired’ from talk show exposed: Source

Truth behind Wendy Williams getting ‘fired’ from talk show exposed: Source
Queen’s health worries worsen as TikToker makes shocking new claim

Queen’s health worries worsen as TikToker makes shocking new claim
New docuseries reveals Princess Diana predicted her car crash in a mysterious note

New docuseries reveals Princess Diana predicted her car crash in a mysterious note
Meghan Markle to have 'second honeymoon' with Prince Harry for Netflix 'love'

Meghan Markle to have 'second honeymoon' with Prince Harry for Netflix 'love'
Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie to work alongside sons Maddox and Pax on her new movie ‘Without Blood’
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Hollywood’s next Johnny Depp, Amber Heard?
William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'

William, Kate fumed for costly home as Britain faces 'major living crisis'
Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'

Piers Morgan urged to 'move on' from Meghan: 'Never seen someone ghosted so badly'
Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie launches 'never-ending' attacks to cause 'most pain' to Brad Pitt
Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'

Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'
Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' for 'breaking down' Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj calls Kevin Federline a 'clown' for 'breaking down' Britney Spears

Latest

view all