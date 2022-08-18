 
Kate Middleton refrains from 'controversial' status after failure of Diana

Kate Middleton has taken great lesson from the life and death of Princess Diana, says expert.

Royal commentator Pandora Forsyth believes the future Queen Consort has opted for a reserve approach in her royal appearances.

Speaking on the Royal Round Up, Mr Palmer said: “The Royal Family is still shaped by Diana really.

“We see every day, I think, how it changed as a result of her and we see it in the legacy of her two sons and the Diana Award, the charity that was set up.”

Ms Forsyth added: “Obviously all their charity work as well.”

Mr Palmer agreed: “I suppose it changed our idea of what a princess should be and do.”

The royal correspondent added: “We do see that reflected, to some extent, in the activities of the Duchess of Cambridge.

“There were things that were deemed too close to the bone to members of the Royal Family to do before Diana.

“She did them, for example the landmines campaign, and upset quite a few politicians.

“I don’t think Kate has done anything quite as controversial as that," says the expert.

