Thursday Aug 18 2022
Queen’s witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Queen's witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad

Queen Elizabeth gave a witty response to the palace chefs after the monarch found a dead body of a slug in her plate of salad.

A former servant revealed that the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip would keep a notepad next to their plates to give their feedback to the chefs.

Writing in his book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, Charles Oliver recalled the monarch’s memorable response upon finding an ‘unexpected guest’ on her plate, reported The Mirror.

The former servant writes: "Once, on a torn-off top sheet the footmen found the dead body of a slug."

He added that on the note the Queen had written: “I found this in the salad—could you eat it?"

Meanwhile, Angela Kelly who has worked for the Royal Family as the Queen’s dresser also weighed in on the Queen’s brilliant sense of humour in her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Kelly recalled that she bought a stuffed toy Kookaburra bird on April Fools' Day to horrify Queen that it was a dead one.

Kelly detailed that she then placed the bird on the balcony outside the royal suite.

“The Queen looked outside and shouted 'It's a kookaburra!' I went to open the cage and she said loudly, ‘No! Don’t do that! It will fly away!” Kelly said.

"Turning to her Majesty while trying to keep a straight face, I solemnly told her it was dead. She looked horrified as I walked towards her with outstretched arms and as she took the bird from my hands, she realised I had been winding her up."

Kelly continued: "'April Fool!' I said with a mischievous grin, and she only had two words for me, 'You're sacked!'

"I was laughing uncontrollably as Her Majesty turned to His Royal Highness [Prince Philip] and said 'Do you know what she has just done to me? Angela has had me!'."

