Sussex supporter Omid Scobie is called out for his latest comment on Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The Cambridges, who are reportedly leaving Kensington Palace in London to move closer to the Queen in Windsor, were accused of wasting British tax-payer money over their lavish shenanigans.

Writing for Yahoo, Mr Scobie said: "Despite spending over $5.4 million on turning Kensington Palace into a forever home, the Cambridges are leaving London this month for a new property in Windsor. Was it all a waste of Sovereign Grant funding?"

Commenting on the article Mr Richard Eden said: "I see Omid Scobie is desperately trying to whip up anger against the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge..again."

Responding to Mr Eden, Scobie wrote: "All the time in the world to tweet nonsense but not even a few minutes spent reading the actual article they've chosen to cry about".



William and Kate are set to move to Adelaide Cottage by the end of this year.