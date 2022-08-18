 
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston breaks down ‘Brad Pitt split amid abuse accusations

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston breaks down her reasons for leaving Brad Pitt amid the slew of domestic abuse and battery charges.

The split was referenced by Aniston during her 2005 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

At the time she told the talk show host, "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called 'The Break-Up.

“I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, 'You know what guys, let's just make this a completely new chapter. Let's just end everything, and start new'.”

Aniston also admits that there wasn’t any animosity or bad blood between her and Pitt, even 17 years after their split. 

