Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse from sets of ‘The Morning Show Season 3’: Video

Reese Witherspoon recently gave a sneak peek into her new series The Morning Show on social media.



On Wednesday, the Sweet Home Alabama actress turned to Instagram and posted a small clip from the fictional daytime show.

In the caption, the Legally Blonde alum wrote, “We’re baaaack! @TheMorningShow Season 3!”

Interestingly, fans and celebrity friends expressed their excitement and showered love on the actress-producer in the comments section.



As The World Turns actress Julianne Moore gushed over Witherspoon, and said, “U so pretty.”

The Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow also added, “Looking good.”

According to E! News, the season three will portray interesting romantic angle between UBA Network CEO Cory Ellison (played by Billy Crudup) and Bradley Jackson (played by Witherspoon).

Apart from star-studded cast, the daytime series will also feature Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm in this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the release date hasn't yet been confirmed.