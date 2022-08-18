 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC
Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC

Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez made a rare appearance in New York City this week before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers star, 52, turned heads as she was joined by her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as hubby Affleck's eldest two kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, to a showing of Broadway's Into the Woods.

Jennifer Lopez took her sons and Ben Affleck’s daughters to Broadway show in NYC

J.Lo - who is getting married to the Batman actor, 50, again on Saturday — caused a stir among the audience as she arrived a full 20 minutes late for the performance.

“The entire audience turned to watch,” an audience member told the media outlet, adding, she “kept dancing in her seat — even to ballads, and applauding loudly with her hands up over her head.”

Lopez looked incredible in a head-to-toe pink and lavender sequins gown.

Affleck and Lopez are having a big, lavish wedding celebration this weekend, one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

The three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” is expected to begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex

Demi Lovato talks about ’29,’ song rumoured to be addressing age gap with ex
Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres pays heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi on 14th wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time

Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time
Netflix drops trailer of 'Heartbreak High': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops trailer of 'Heartbreak High': Cast, Release Date, more
Sandra Bullock ‘practicing mindfulness’ while spending time away from limelight

Sandra Bullock ‘practicing mindfulness’ while spending time away from limelight
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse from sets of ‘The Morning Show Season 3’: Video

Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse from sets of ‘The Morning Show Season 3’: Video
Jennifer Aniston breaks down ‘Brad Pitt split amid abuse accusations

Jennifer Aniston breaks down ‘Brad Pitt split amid abuse accusations
Omid Scobie accused of 'whipping up anger 'against Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton

Omid Scobie accused of 'whipping up anger 'against Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton
Queen’s witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad

Queen’s witty response to palace chefs after finding 'unexpected guest' in salad
Meghan Markle to give Archie. Lili 'special roles' for second honeymoon

Meghan Markle to give Archie. Lili 'special roles' for second honeymoon
Dubai Crown Prince ditches luxury travel to ride London tube

Dubai Crown Prince ditches luxury travel to ride London tube

Latest

view all