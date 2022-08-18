 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may be ‘trailed’ by Netflix cameras in UK

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK early next month on a special trip and a GB News reporter believes that Netflix camera crews may trail the couple during their time there.

Early on Monday, the Sussex’s rep confirmed that the royal couple will be travelling to the UK early in September where they will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit and the WellChild Awards.

Talking about the same, GB News’ Cameron Walker claimed that Harry and Meghan may be planning on letting Netflix tag along this time to film for their upcoming at-home style series titled At Home with The Sussexes.

Walker was asked, “Isn't this all about their documentary? Will they be filming whilst they are here (UK?” to which he replied: “I would be very surprised if the Netflix crew was not trailing them.”

“The Netflix deal was reportedly worth around 80 million pounds to have, kind of, exclusive rights, up close and personal, to everything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing over the last year,” he also noted.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan have already started filming their docu-series at their Montecito home in the US. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana knew she would die in an accident, reveal shocking secret notes

Princess Diana knew she would die in an accident, reveal shocking secret notes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer ‘hot’ enough for Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer ‘hot’ enough for Netflix
Prince Harry ‘wants to destroy royal family’ with new memoir blow

Prince Harry ‘wants to destroy royal family’ with new memoir blow

Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids
Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral
Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer
Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split
Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report
Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine

Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘battling hectic times’: Source

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘battling hectic times’: Source
Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

Latest

view all