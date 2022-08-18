 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already standing at the bottom of the royal ladder and face an ‘awkward’ face-to-face with the Queen.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser presented this allegation in her new piece for news.com.au.

She wrote, “The Palace has already confirmed that the sovereign will interrupt her summer holiday in Balmoral to return to London for the change in leadership and as is usual will meet with not only the new PM but outgoing Johnson as well.”

Before concluding she also added, “Not only will this ensure that the Sussex's high-wattage return will be unceremoniously shunted down the ladder into second or third place on the day, this also sets the stage for a potentially very awkward situation with the Queen.” 

More From Entertainment:

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer
Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report
Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine

Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine
Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay
Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college

Angelina Jolie's kids shower love on mother after Zahara leaves for college
Meghan Markle's close pal under fire for remarks against Kate Middleton and Prince William

Meghan Markle's close pal under fire for remarks against Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix

Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix
Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?
‘Horrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scrambling for ‘buyable ideas’

‘Horrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scrambling for ‘buyable ideas’
Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption

Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on ‘wiser’ caption

Latest

view all