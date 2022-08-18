Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already standing at the bottom of the royal ladder and face an ‘awkward’ face-to-face with the Queen.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser presented this allegation in her new piece for news.com.au.

She wrote, “The Palace has already confirmed that the sovereign will interrupt her summer holiday in Balmoral to return to London for the change in leadership and as is usual will meet with not only the new PM but outgoing Johnson as well.”

Before concluding she also added, “Not only will this ensure that the Sussex's high-wattage return will be unceremoniously shunted down the ladder into second or third place on the day, this also sets the stage for a potentially very awkward situation with the Queen.”