Thursday Aug 18 2022
Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Nope star Keke Palmer recently revealed she wanted to play Whitney Houston onscreen.

“I think that with Whitney's story, a lot of times people exploit just the more sensational aspects in terms of her relationship with Bobby or the conversations around drug use,” said Palmer in an interview with E! News on Wednesday.

The actress-singer believed that there’s so much to the pop icon which had not been “discovered” with regards to her family as well as the music she did, and “how that was accepted culturally”.

“There's just so many other nuanced aspects of who Whitney Houston is and the barriers that she broke, that I think have not been as explored,” explained the Hooked crooner.

While reflecting on the legendary singer’s story, Palmer told outlet that she would want to show the world the true side of her “as the sweetheart that she was and everything that she did that changed culture forever”.

For the unversed, Houston was reportedly found dead at 48 in 2012 due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub, spurred by substance use.

