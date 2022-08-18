 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘wants to destroy royal family’ with new memoir blow

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022


Royal experts want to know what Prince Harry’s motives behind his upcoming memoir are, with royal experts Phil Dampier and Angela Levin going as far as to question whether he wants to ‘destroy his family’.

Talking about Harry’s memoir which is expected to hit shelves by Christmas, Dampier told The Sun: I can't see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry's book is out of the way.”

Royal author Angela Levin echoed his sentiments, saying: “If it's going to be intimate, as he says, I fear he risks looking like a traitor to the Royal Family. I think he is going to smash again. I don't know why.”

She then questioned: “Does he want to destroy his family? Does he feel so vengeful that he has to take yet another knock after Oprah and 'Finding Freedom'?”

It is pertinent to mention that reports suggest that Prince Harry’s memoir could have intimate details about his life as a royal, his mother Princess Diana’s death, and the role of his stepmother Duchess Camilla. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana knew she would die in an accident, reveal shocking secret notes

Princess Diana knew she would die in an accident, reveal shocking secret notes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer ‘hot’ enough for Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer ‘hot’ enough for Netflix
Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Lopez proving to be best step-mom for Ben Affleck kids
Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral
Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer

Keke Palmer reveals she wants to depict THIS legendary pop singer
Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian on a hunt for new lover after Pete Davidson split
Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report

Brad Pitt under fire for hurting Angelina Jolie’s kid: report
Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine

Bella Hadid would put her modelling career at stake to support Palestine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘battling hectic times’: Source

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘battling hectic times’: Source
Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis’s trainer shares actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz gives rare glimpse into their Miami vacay
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stuck near the bottom’ of royal ladder

Latest

view all