Prince Harry ‘wants to destroy royal family’ with new memoir blow





Royal experts want to know what Prince Harry’s motives behind his upcoming memoir are, with royal experts Phil Dampier and Angela Levin going as far as to question whether he wants to ‘destroy his family’.

Talking about Harry’s memoir which is expected to hit shelves by Christmas, Dampier told The Sun: I can't see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry's book is out of the way.”

Royal author Angela Levin echoed his sentiments, saying: “If it's going to be intimate, as he says, I fear he risks looking like a traitor to the Royal Family. I think he is going to smash again. I don't know why.”

She then questioned: “Does he want to destroy his family? Does he feel so vengeful that he has to take yet another knock after Oprah and 'Finding Freedom'?”

It is pertinent to mention that reports suggest that Prince Harry’s memoir could have intimate details about his life as a royal, his mother Princess Diana’s death, and the role of his stepmother Duchess Camilla.