Between Prince Georges two birthdays, William and Kate lost popularity?

Prince William and Kate William's supporters are often seen attacking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle online.

Most of them believe that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the most popular royals and the US-based couple no longer enjoys public support in the UK.

The British tabloid media also does not miss any chance to criticize Meghan and Harry.

But most of them fail to notice that Prince William and Kate Middleton are not as popular as they think.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached 13 million followers on Instagram around Prince George's 8th birthday.

It's been a while since George turned 9 but his parents have yet to hit 14 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

This speaks volumes about how popular they are on social media. 

