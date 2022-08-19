 
Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'

Prince Harry always wanted to take over elder brother Prince William's royal destiny, reveals royal expert.

Harry, who was more outgoing and confident than Wills, often offered his brother to take up the 'King' position in his place.

Kinsey Schofield, the founder of LA-based royal site ToDiForDaily.com, told Express.co.uk: “Diana never wanted Harry to feel like he was less than. She called him ‘Good King Harry’ for that reason.

“And when they were growing up, William would scoff at the idea of being king, but Prince Harry would say: ‘I’ll do it for you. I’ll be king.’

“Diana wanted him to feel like he was worthy of that.

“She loved that fire in Prince Harry. She loved that he was ambitious enough and so eager to take on such a role.”

The antic was also confirmed by expert James Patterson, who revealed William's disinterest in the role.

He told Fox News Digital last week: “William was "a handful" who did not like being told how to behave. William allegedly once responded: 'I don’t want to be king.'

“When Harry quipped: 'Well, I’ll do the job instead of you then,' the nickname was born.”

